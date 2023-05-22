Valdosta man sentenced to over a decade in prison for meth distribution

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced after admitting to distributing methamphetamine from a motel room in South Georgia, per the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

According to the release, on May 17, Thomas Charles Singletary, 45, was sentenced to over 10 years months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Singeltary reportedly has at least six felony convictions in the Superior Courts of Tift County, Berrien County and Lowndes County, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Armed convicted felons distributing highly dangerous drugs in the Middle District of Georgia will face the possibility of federal prosecution for repeatedly breaking the law and putting our citizens at risk,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said. “We are collaborating with our law enforcement partners at every level to make our communities safer.”

Court documents say a confidential source tipped off Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators about illegal drugs being sold from a motel room in Lake Park, Ga.

Investigators reportedly found Singeltary in the motel room with a semi-automatic pistol and drug paraphernalia visible. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Singeltary told investigators the firearm was for his protection.

According to the release, a search of the room led to investigators to recover the firearm, multiple ammunition rounds and a bag of methamphetamine.

Text messages on the cell phone of a person speaking with Singeltary reportedly revealed that they were involved in distributing methamphetamine in Adel.

