Trucker found dead at Albany gas station

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A trucker was found dead at the Pilot Travel Center on Cordele Road.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the trucker was found dead in the back of his truck and may have been there a few days.

The coroner said foul play is not suspected and right now, it is believed the trucker had a medical issue.

The trucker is from Canada.

