Tifton structure fire ruled arson, $10K reward offered for suspect information

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday fire on Rainwater Road in Tifton was ruled an arson on Monday, according to a release from the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Tift County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a housing development under construction on Thursday at around 4 a.m.

The two-family, multi-story structure was reportedly about halfway complete at the time of the fire and was not yet wired for electricity.

“The structure fire was a total loss and even damaged two adjacent structures,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is now offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson, per the release.

“The fire has been determined to have been caused by an intentional human act,” King said. “Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.