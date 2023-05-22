Thomas the Tank Engine coming to Cordele this summer

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special guest will be rolling into the Georgia Veterans State Park for three weekends in June.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be arriving at the park from the Island of Sodor. According to a release, the SAM Shortline Excursion train is the only Georgia railroad to host the train engine during “Day Out With Thomas.”

The event will feature an interactive train ride that earns passengers a color badge to meet Sir Topham Hatt and get creative in the Color Corner, according to the release.

Guests have all-day access to activities, like putt-putt golf, bouncy houses and live entertainment. There will be a pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.

According to the release, the highlights of the event include a 30-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive, photo opportunities throughout the event with Sit Topham Hatt and Thomas the Tank Engine and a digital color pass that will guide guests through the event that highlights the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway.

According to the release, the “Color Tour” will be on June 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18. The train rides will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1; 30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for guests ages 1 and up.

For more information, call SAMShortline at (229) 276-0755.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.