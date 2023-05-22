Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Over $8 million going toward Albany park renovations

“Recreation for too long has been forgotten,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
By Lenah Allen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ground has officially been broken at Driskell Park in Albany with over $8 million going towards renovations.

After a $2 million contribution secured by Representative Sanford Bishop, and over $6 million collected from T-SPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Driskell Park will reap the benefits.

“Recreation for too long has been forgotten,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.

The project is four years in the making and will transform this center into a community hub for South Albany children.

The park is named after the late Charles "Doc" Driskell, who served the youth for 35 years.
The park is named after the late Charles "Doc" Driskell, who served the youth for 35 years.(WALB)

The renovations will include a new playground, two basketball courts, a regulation football field and upgrades to the swimming pool. The park is named after Charles “Doc” Driskell, a pioneer who dedicated his life to helping the youth.

His family said renovations will help get kids in South Albany off the streets and onto a better path — something Driskell himself worked hard to accomplish.

“I look around, dilapidated houses, not many kids not walking in the area because it’s not really safe. I believe that this is going to give the community hope and renew their sense of pride in the community,” Ingrid Driskell, Driskell’s daughter, said.

By having options for kids recreationally, city leaders are hoping it promotes change for generations to come.

“The last thing funded and the first thing cut is usually recreation. When you’re living in a community where 35% of people are living at or below the poverty line, that’s where you can change people’s lives,” Dorough said.

The renovations are expected to be finished within a year and a half.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
‘Who’s going to run the county?’: Dougherty Co. administrator out in tie-breaking vote
According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that...
Albany police investigating Friday night shooting incident at park
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrest

Latest News

Over $8 million going toward Albany park renovations
The SAM Shortline Excursion train is the only Georgia railroad to host the train engine during...
Thomas the Tank Engine coming to Cordele this summer
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people