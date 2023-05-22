Over $8 million going toward Albany park renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ground has officially been broken at Driskell Park in Albany with over $8 million going towards renovations.

After a $2 million contribution secured by Representative Sanford Bishop, and over $6 million collected from T-SPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Driskell Park will reap the benefits.

“Recreation for too long has been forgotten,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.

The project is four years in the making and will transform this center into a community hub for South Albany children.

The park is named after the late Charles "Doc" Driskell, who served the youth for 35 years. (WALB)

The renovations will include a new playground, two basketball courts, a regulation football field and upgrades to the swimming pool. The park is named after Charles “Doc” Driskell, a pioneer who dedicated his life to helping the youth.

His family said renovations will help get kids in South Albany off the streets and onto a better path — something Driskell himself worked hard to accomplish.

“I look around, dilapidated houses, not many kids not walking in the area because it’s not really safe. I believe that this is going to give the community hope and renew their sense of pride in the community,” Ingrid Driskell, Driskell’s daughter, said.

By having options for kids recreationally, city leaders are hoping it promotes change for generations to come.

“The last thing funded and the first thing cut is usually recreation. When you’re living in a community where 35% of people are living at or below the poverty line, that’s where you can change people’s lives,” Dorough said.

The renovations are expected to be finished within a year and a half.

