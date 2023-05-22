Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested

Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic turned assault incident.(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Georgia state representative was arrested in connection to a domestic incident turned assault, according to the Albany Police Department.

Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to the incident that happened on Friday.

The incident happened between Dukes and a former spouse at the spouse’s business office on Mobile Avenue, according to an APD incident report.

The incident happened, the report states, when Dukes tried to block the door when his former spouse tried to leave with their child because of a previously agreed upon parenting plan. The former spouse told police that when they attempted to leave, they pulled back and then they were punched in the forehead. The incident report states they were then kicked in the chest, knee and stomach.

The incident report states cruelty to children and battery warrants were issued for Dukes.

Dukes was the Georgia state representative for District 154. He ran for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture but lost the Democratic primary in May 2022. Dukes left office in January 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that...
Albany police investigating Friday night shooting incident at park
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrest
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people
The Humane Society is asking the public for food donations to help feed the animals.
14 dogs rescued by Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, spaying and neutering urged
Most of the items in the food pantry were donated by congregation members.
Church opens food pantry to help with hunger Albany area

Latest News

The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
Police say they were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video.
Victim found ‘bleeding profusely from his head’: Valdosta man charged in stabbing incident
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
‘Who’s going to run the county’: Dougherty county administrator out in tie-breaking vote
‘Who’s going to run the county’: Dougherty county administrator out in tie-breaking vote