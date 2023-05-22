Federal funding could help Albany moms continuing to face challenges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From the baby formula shortage to an increase in diaper prices: some parents are feeling the stress of providing for their families. But community resources and federal funding may be the answer for some families.

On average, the monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. But some moms say their costs go beyond that number as prices have skyrocketed.

“Diapers are like $50 a case. Even if they’re stocked up on diapers, It doesn’t help,” said Bobbi Mitchell, an Albany mom.

That’s where House Bill 129 comes in. The bill that Governor Brian Kemp passed at the beginning of May allows eligible expectant moms to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, also known as TANF Benefits. The benefits come at a time some non-profit leaders say they’re seeing more moms struggle to provide for their families.

“One of the things we’re seeing is for families who receive food stamps, they are not able to purchase feminine hygiene products or period products, as well as diapers,” said Alvita Swain, executive director of Strive 2 Thrive.

While the additional resources are meant to help families, Martia Chapman, Family Literacy Connection lead parent educator, said the organization is benefiting as well.

“That just gives us more access to other resources that we don’t have in Dougherty County,” she said.

Families could receive up to $280 a month, depending on the family’s size and current income. For more information about TANF, click here.

