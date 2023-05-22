Ask the Expert
Douglas police make 3 arrests in string of robberies

A 16-year-old, 15-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested in relation to the robberies.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department made arrests in a series of robberies last month in Douglas.

According to officials, the suspects would list an iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The suspects would give the potential victim a location for the transaction to take place and then run off with the money when the victim presented money for the phone.

According to officials, the victim believed the suspect had a firearm during the final robbery.

Douglas Police Department officers reportedly posed as potential victims and contacted the suspect and arranged a meeting to purchase an iPhone.

According to officials, the operation led to the arrest of three juveniles. A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and felony possession of marijuana, a 13-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and a 15-year-old was charged with obstruction when he failed to stop and fled from officers.

The 16-year-old was reportedly additionally charged with the reported robberies.

The investigation led officers to believe that there were additional unreported robberies of this nature committed.

Anyone with additional information on these cases is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 384-2222 or the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600.

According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that...
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
The Humane Society is asking the public for food donations to help feed the animals.
Most of the items in the food pantry were donated by congregation members.
The trucker is from Canada.
Police say they were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video.
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
