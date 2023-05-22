Douglas police make 3 arrests in string of robberies

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department made arrests in a series of robberies last month in Douglas.

According to officials, the suspects would list an iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The suspects would give the potential victim a location for the transaction to take place and then run off with the money when the victim presented money for the phone.

According to officials, the victim believed the suspect had a firearm during the final robbery.

Douglas Police Department officers reportedly posed as potential victims and contacted the suspect and arranged a meeting to purchase an iPhone.

According to officials, the operation led to the arrest of three juveniles. A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and felony possession of marijuana, a 13-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and a 15-year-old was charged with obstruction when he failed to stop and fled from officers.

The 16-year-old was reportedly additionally charged with the reported robberies.

The investigation led officers to believe that there were additional unreported robberies of this nature committed.

Anyone with additional information on these cases is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 384-2222 or the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600.

