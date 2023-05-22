Suspects in boat thefts wanted in several South Georgia counties

ATKINSON, Ga. (WALB) - The search is on for two people across South Georgia for stealing a man’s boat.

Katrina Chancey and Tim Pafford are being accused of stealing a boat from an Atkinson County resident’s driveway.

Atkinson County Sheriff Dave Moore and Criminal Investigator Tony Perkins say Chancey and Pafford deconstructed a boat for its parts. He says the two have an extensive criminal history of stealing.

“Katrina Chancey, she’s wanted for questioning in some of these thefts. I’ve come to learn that she was probably the driver at one point in time of one of these thefts of the boat,” Sherriff Moore said.

The stolen boat’s motor was returned to the sheriff’s offices by a man from Brantley, Georgia that unknowingly bought it. When he saw a post from the sheriff about the stolen boat, he knew he had to return the motor, because he recognized the seller as Pafford.

Another boat was stolen on Sunday that they believe could be connected to the pair as well. Moore says they were able to recover and return that boat to its owners.

“The boat that was stolen on Sunday. They were ecstatic to get their boat back, they were a little disappointed that some of the things in the boat was not returned, you know, understandably and I think there was some damage done to the boat itself as well,” Perkin said.

Authorities say they would like to advise that the community should not store their belongings in exposed areas until these two are in police custody.

If you see or know where the suspects are, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at (912) 422-3611.

