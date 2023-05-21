Ask the Expert
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police said she was trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

WKYT reports 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home in Laurel County for a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch.

When they investigated, the deputies found kittens in a trash can and inside of a tied up plastic bag, according to the citation.

Officials said the kittens were soaking wet, and bars of soap were also found inside the bag with the kittens.

After further investigation, deputies said they determined Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Authorities say Joseph was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

