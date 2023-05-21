Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning, KCTV reports.

The shooting happened at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple officers from the Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say that they found five victims, all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported to the hospital.

One of the deceased victims was found outside of the lounge and the other was found inside, according to authorities.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead soon after arriving there. Police say one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrest
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash
According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that...
Albany police investigating Friday night shooting incident at park
The Humane Society is asking the public for food donations to help feed the animals.
14 dogs rescued by Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, spaying and neutering urged
Three juveniles and an adult were reportedly involved in the shooting.
4 in custody in connection to Blakely shooting

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden: GOP must move off ‘extreme’ positions, no debt limit deal solely on its ‘partisan terms’
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside