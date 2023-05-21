Ask the Expert
Phoebe HealthWorks to host Safe Sitter classes to young adults

Teens and pre-teens are getting the chance to attend the Safe Sitter class at Woman's Hospital...
Teens and pre-teens are getting the chance to attend the Safe Sitter class at Woman's Hospital to become better babysitters
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe will be hosting its Safe Sitter class this summer.

The one-day classes will be from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Pheobe HealthWorks. The first class is on May 30.

The class teaches young teens safety tips for watching younger siblings or babysitting.

Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue.

Call (229) 312-4620 for more information or to register.

