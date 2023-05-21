First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms continue here across southwest Georgia into the evening, but early Monday morning will be drier. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s tonight with a few areas of patchy fog along areas of Highway 84. However, the drier conditions will not last long at all. Showers and storms are set to return to South Georgia by late Monday morning. Some could be strong to severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center is already depicting a Marginal Risk for many in the far southwest corner of Georgia. The concerns include flooding, damaging wind, and large hail as well. High temperatures are forecast to range from the low to mid-80s for Monday with lows in the upper 60s to the 70s.

This fairly wet pattern continues through the night Monday and into Tuesday as a stalled front sits in the area. Tuesday rain chances will still hold on to the same threats, but the highest threat looks to be the potential for flooding. The stalled out front will start moving out by Tuesday night which will reduce rain chances. Another weather development will be high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s it truly depends on where you are. By Wednesday morning, we should see an end to shower activity should be done. We’re going to hold on to a slight chance for rain but the later we go into the week, the fewer chances for rain that we begin to see. However, temperatures will increase closer to the weekend and highs could even be in the 90s. Rain chances start to grow next week.

