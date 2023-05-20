Cool Pattern Sets In Next Week

Sunday will be just as warm - if not warmer than Saturday. Overnight storms will end by sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will slide south throughout the day. That won’t do much temperature-wise. It will knock down the humidity a little bit.

Highs: Albany 86°, Americus 84°, Valdosta 87°, Meigs 86°.

Best chances for rain will be along and south of HWY 84 (30-40% chance from 3 to 7pm). Albany’s chance is only 10%.

Monday is the beginning of a pattern change. A broad low pressure system will form oer the Florida Peninula and move east off the Atlantic Coast. It will be rainy and cloudy to begin the week.

Chance on Monday 60-70%. Highs will be cool from the clouds. Tuesday has the chance to stay in the 60s. Lows will overall be in the low to mid 60s all week with the chance for local areas to touch the 50s.

Dry air gradually comes in throughout the week. Chances subside to 20-30% by Friday. Highs rebound to the lower 80s to end the week.

