Albany police investigating Friday night shooting incident at park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday evening around 9:42 p.m. in the 1500 block of Webb Street.

According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that happened at another location.

Upon arrival, Joshua Hall, 21, was transported to Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, a private vehicle transported Timothy Jones, 22, to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in stable condition.

Timothy will reportedly be charged with murder and aggravated assault. According to officials, Timothy is currently recovering from surgery.

Amil Wood, 19, Alana Judge, 17, and Adonys Jones, 17, were charged with affray and are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

An investigation reportedly found that multiple relatives met up to fight at a park when gunshots erupted.

APD is asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

