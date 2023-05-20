14 dogs rescued by Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, spaying and neutering urged

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In an unexpected turn of events today, the Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society closed its doors today.

What started as a 911 call to a home quickly turned into a seizure of 14 dogs. The Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society responded to this call with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Both were able to work together to rescue the dogs.

Executive Director of the Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society Courtney Azar says, when they arrived at the home, there were 14 dogs that they had to intake including six adult dogs and eight puppies.

“The reason why we closed today is because we kind of had all hands-on deck trying to get all 14 of the dogs that we took into custody today,” Azar said. “That way we can process them as far as medical, if they need to go to the vet or things like that.”

These dogs are now among the over 100 animals at the Shelter looking for a forever home.

“There are actually 102. Yesterday, we took in exactly nine dogs. And when we count those, the count goes back up to 102,” Azar said.

We are still working to learn what condition the dogs were in at the time of the seizure. But there is a way for the community to help. The shelter is asking for the public’s help through food donations.

“On a weekly basis, we probably spend around, right now, without donations, about $400, $350-$400 just on food. So we’re asking for as much as we can, especially with the influx we’re having,” Azar said.

With the shelter housing over 100 dogs and the society having to intake as many as ten a day, they are also asking pet parents to help them with managing their dog’s breeding.

“Just spay and neuter your pet,” Azar said. “We actually have a program called Anne’s Fund for spay and neuter where they can come and see us and get an application, and we can get them a low-cost spay and neuter.”

Azar said these cute fur babies usually stay in the shelter for up to 30 days and will be up for adoption as soon as they are done with their medical exams.

