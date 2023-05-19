Weekend rain, storms and warmth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds, fog and mist made for a gloomy Friday morning. Despite the stubborn clouds a rather quiet and pleasantly mild day with highs low-upper 70s.

For the weekend, a cold front slide east bringing showers and storms back tomorrow. Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds warmer mid-upper 80s and late afternoon into early evening isolated showers and storms. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging winds and large hail.

Along the slow-moving front more showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances hold Monday into Tuesday as the front washes out.

Behind the boundary drier and unseasonably cooler. Temperatures drop below average and hold for a late May treat with highs in the upper 70s low 80s and lows low-mid 60s. Low humidity with very little rain remains through the end of the week.

