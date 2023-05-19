Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Teen missed graduation after being shot, receives high school diploma in hospital bed

Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party started shooting. (Source: Peterson Family, WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl was unable to attend her high school graduation in Ohio after being shot in the chest on Mother’s Day.

Family members told WOIO Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation, and someone at the party started shooting.

According to police, she and another teen were shot.

“She wasn’t even the target. It was somebody else they were looking for,” Peterson’s grandmother Victoria Morris said.

Peterson, who is recovering at a Cleveland area hospital, received her diploma Thursday while lying in her hospital bed.

“I cry about every day since she’s been here. Right now, she is in so much pain. To see her in pain brings me pain,” Peterson’s dad Darnell Peterson said.

The recent high school graduate wants to work in the medical field, but her dad said she may have a different calling.

“She wants to write her book. She said she can be an activist about this,” Darnell Peterson said of the recent shooting.

Family members said they hope Rai’nell Peterson will be discharged from the hospital next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Photo of the car involved in the deadly Bainbridge crash
Child killed, mom injured in Bainbridge bus versus car crash
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
Malik Denegall, 24, was taken into custody. He was charged with felony fleeing, multiple...
Suspect in custody after Lowndes County car chase
The Dougherty County EMS has been responding to drug overdose cases almost every day.
Drug overdoses becoming a weekly crisis in Dougherty Co.

Latest News

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Albany on Friday to announce new mental health resources for the...
Ossoff in Albany to announce mental health resources for DCSS
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H....
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrests