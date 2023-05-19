Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 1,000 grams of fentanyl were recovered following an investigation that stemmed from several fentanyl drug overdose deaths in Dougherty and surrounding counties, leading to two arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Clint Harrell, 61, was also arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

The GBI said there was a joint investigation with several law enforcement agencies that started “as a result of several fentanyl drug overdose deaths in the Dougherty County area and surrounding counties.”

The investigation found that large amounts of drugs were being distributed at numerous places in Dougherty County, including a home in the 1500 block of Pinecrest Drive, according to the GBI.

The Pinecrest Drive home was searched on a federal search warrant and 3,027 grams of meth, 1,265 grams of fentanyl and seven firearms were recovered.

Sparks was taken to the Lee County Jail and Harrell was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

The GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the DEA, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit took part in the investigation.

“This investigation was a collaboration of many agencies in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Albany, Dougherty County, and promote a safer place for productive citizens,” the GBI said in a release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, in March 2023, the GBI-led, wiretap undercover investigation began. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sparks is “allegedly associated with several controlled substances overdoses resulting in deaths dating back to 2018.”

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.