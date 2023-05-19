Ask the Expert
Ossoff in Albany to announce mental health resources for DCSS

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Albany on Friday to announce new mental health resources for the Dougherty County School System.

Ossoff will hold a press conference at the 4C Academy at 11:30 a.m.

Ossoff’s office said the resources will “expand access to mental health services for kids in Southwest Georgia.”

WALB News 10 will stream the conference live at 11:30 a.m.

