Ossoff in Albany to announce mental health resources for DCSS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Albany on Friday to announce new mental health resources for the Dougherty County School System.

Ossoff will hold a press conference at the 4C Academy at 11:30 a.m.

Ossoff’s office said the resources will “expand access to mental health services for kids in Southwest Georgia.”

WALB News 10 will stream the conference live at 11:30 a.m.

