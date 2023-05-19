Ask the Expert
Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

