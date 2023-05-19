Boy killed, mom injured in Bainbridge car versus bus crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A young boy was killed after a car crash in Bainbridge Thursday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said they were called to the scene of a car hitting a passenger bus around 5:50 a.m.

During the investigation, law enforcement said they found that the vehicle hit the bus on Highway 27 and the intersection of Bethel Road and then went off the road.

Though multiple people were inside the bus, no one was injured, per GSP.

There were two people inside the vehicle, a mother and her son. The mom received non-life-threatening injuries, however, her son was taken to a hospital where he later died, a state trooper confirmed.

GSP is currently waiting to release the boy’s name.

The bus involved in the crash was not a school bus.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.