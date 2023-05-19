Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Boy killed, mom injured in Bainbridge car versus bus crash

Photo of the car involved in the deadly Bainbridge crash
Photo of the car involved in the deadly Bainbridge crash(Source: Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton)
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A young boy was killed after a car crash in Bainbridge Thursday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said they were called to the scene of a car hitting a passenger bus around 5:50 a.m.

During the investigation, law enforcement said they found that the vehicle hit the bus on Highway 27 and the intersection of Bethel Road and then went off the road.

Though multiple people were inside the bus, no one was injured, per GSP.

There were two people inside the vehicle, a mother and her son. The mom received non-life-threatening injuries, however, her son was taken to a hospital where he later died, a state trooper confirmed.

GSP is currently waiting to release the boy’s name.

The bus involved in the crash was not a school bus.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop

Latest News

To get speed humps placed, it’s as easy as sending a request and petition to the county.
Speed bumps ahead: New speed humps popping up in Lee County
Oliver's family and the faculty at Hahira Elementary both agree that getting a head start on...
Lowndes Co. pre-K student gets a head start on higher education
Speed bumps ahead: New speed humps popping up in Lee County
Georgia woman killed in 1977 now identified as serial killer victim