Arrest made in 2019 case of ‘Baby India,’ newborn found in plastic bag

This is 2019 bodycam video when officers located the baby wrapped in a plastic bag in Forsyth...
This is 2019 bodycam video when officers located the baby wrapped in a plastic bag in Forsyth County.(Forsyth County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
By Alexandra Parker and Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce an arrest in the “Baby India” case.

In June 2019, Forsyth County deputies found a newborn abandoned in a plastic bag along a wooded strip of land near Daves Creek Road in Cumming. The bag with “Baby India” inside, had been dumped on top of a pile of leaves and sticks.

Forsyth County announced the sheriff’s office had made an arrest Thursday after “tirelessly working this case” since June 2019. The person arrested has not been identified.

The news conference will be at 2 p.m. and include Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman and members of the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. You can watch it on Atlanta News First, our YouTube page or Atlanta News First+ apps on Roku, FireTV, or Apple TV.

Return for updates on this developing story.

