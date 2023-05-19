Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus native, Korean War Medal of Honor recipient to be honored on Memorial Day

Army Cpl. Luther H. Story will be honored and buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on May...
Army Cpl. Luther H. Story will be honored and buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on May 29.(Source: U.S. Army)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A soldier from Americus killed during the Korean War and posthumously given the Medal of Honor will be interred on Memorial Day 2023.

Army Cpl. Luther H. Story will be honored and buried at Andersonville National Cemetery on May 29.

Story, who was only 19, was killed during a battle at Naktong River, South Korea on September 1, 1950, according to U.S. Army records.

He received the highest award given for combat in the U.S. after reports detailed he fought to cover his company’s withdrawal from an area where they were outnumbered. Story was reportedly injured during his Alpha Company’s withdrawal, refused to slow his fellow soldiers down and was “last seen he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault,” per a statement from the Army.

Story’s father received the Medal of Honor on his behalf on June 21, 1951.

Prior to his remains being identified by DNA in April 2023, Story was buried as an “Unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. That location is where all unidentified remains were buried.

The Army reports that over 7,500 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War.

To read more on Story’s life and sacrifice, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Photo of the car involved in the deadly Bainbridge crash
Child killed, mom injured in Bainbridge bus versus car crash
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
Malik Denegall, 24, was taken into custody. He was charged with felony fleeing, multiple...
Suspect in custody after Lowndes County car chase
The Dougherty County EMS has been responding to drug overdose cases almost every day.
Drug overdoses becoming a weekly crisis in Dougherty Co.

Latest News

Mental Health Awareness Month is coming to a close for May, but that’s not stopping Georgia...
‘There are resources available in their schools to listen and to help’: Ossoff brings funding for mental health resources to DCSS
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrest
Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany