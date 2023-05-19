4 in custody in connection to Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people suspected in a Thursday afternoon Blakely shooting have been arrested, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Police reported to the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue around 1:16 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

Through an investigation and description by the victims, police say they were able to track down the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody when police found the vehicle, a third juvenile suspect who fled was later captured and a fourth adult suspect was also taken into custody, per Blakely police.

No one was injured during the shooting, though the victims’ vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The three juvenile suspects will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

More information is expected to be released on the adult suspect.

