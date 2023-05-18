Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Teen who lost both her legs in horrific crash graduates high school

Janae Edmondson, who lost both of her legs in a horrific crash in February, graduated high school last weekend. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A teenager who lost both her legs after she was hit by a car in February has now graduated high school.

Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old from Tennessee, was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament on Feb. 18 when she was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk.

Her father said one of his daughter’s legs had been immediately severed and the other was only partially attached. He said he recalled his first aid training from the military and started gathering belts from eyewitnesses to use as tourniquets.

Edmondson underwent multiple surgeries and lost both her legs.

While her days are still filled with doctor appointments and rehabilitation, she attended her senior prom at the end of April, and she graduated high school last weekend.

While her days are still filled with doctor appointments and rehabilitation, she attended her...
While her days are still filled with doctor appointments and rehabilitation, she attended her senior prom at the end of April, and she graduated high school this weekend.(GoFundMe)

Her family shared updates to a GoFundMe page.

“Through all of this, she has fought hard to do the things she originally set out to do this senior year,” her mother wrote in an update. “These moments help us to keep stepping forward, but the road is still really hard each day.”

Edmondson plans to attend Middle Tennessee State in the fall. The school will be honoring the athletic scholarship it extended to her before the crash.

The driver who hit Edmondson was identified as 21-year-old Daniel Riley. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault and driving without a license.

Officials said Riley was out on bond at the time of the crash on a robbery charge, and he was not supposed to be driving because he did not have a valid license.

Officials also said Riley was under house arrest and had violated the conditions of his bond more than 100 times.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the car involved in the deadly Mitchell Co. crash
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop
Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Officials said a suspect was arrested.
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say