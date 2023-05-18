Ask the Expert
Suspect in custody after Lowndes County car chase

During the chase, the suspect reportedly hit and knocked over a pedestrian crossing sign.
By Mackenzie Petrie and WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a car chase that ended with a suspect being arrested on Thursday.

During the afternoon chase, the suspect reportedly hit and knocked over a pedestrian crossing sign.

The chase ended after the sheriff’s office said the driver hit an electric pole.

It was not a high-speed chase and rain may have caused the vehicle to crash, according to the deputies.

We are working to confirm more about the chase and will provide updates as we learn more.

