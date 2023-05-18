Suspect in custody after Lowndes County car chase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a car chase that ended with a suspect being arrested on Thursday.

During the afternoon chase, the suspect reportedly hit and knocked over a pedestrian crossing sign.

The chase ended after the sheriff’s office said the driver hit an electric pole.

It was not a high-speed chase and rain may have caused the vehicle to crash, according to the deputies.

We are working to confirm more about the chase and will provide updates as we learn more.

