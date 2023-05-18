Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies.

The justices’ decision returns to a lower court the case of a family of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube.

Google claims immunity from the lawsuit under a 1996 law that generally shields social media company for content posted by others. Lower courts agreed with Google.

The justices had agreed to consider whether the legal shield is too broad. But in arguments in February, several sounded reluctant to weigh in now.

In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue.

The outcome is, at least for now, a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.

The court also ruled in a separate lawsuit involving Google, Twitter and Facebook, heard on the same day in February, that seeks to hold them liable for a terrorist attack in a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people.

A lower court allowed the suit to proceed under a law against aiding and abetting terrorism.

The justices’ unanimously ruled that case could not go forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville...
Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects
Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany

Latest News

Eric Tolbert is facing three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Closing arguments expected in Rockdale deputy’s animal cruelty trial
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren't helping.
Umpires in youth leagues are in short supply amid parental misbehavior
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago