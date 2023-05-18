Ask the Expert
Speed bumps ahead: New speed humps popping up in Lee County

By Heidi Paxson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - If you drive through Lee County, you might notice more speed humps than usual.

To get speed humps placed, it’s as easy as sending a request and petition to the county.

One couple that lives in a subdivision near Hickory Grove Road said they requested the speed hump recently installed in their neighborhood.

“We have a child that rides the bus and has to wait at the end of our driveway in the dark most of the school year. As parents, the safety of our child has been a major concern. We hope that the recently installed speed bumps throughout our neighborhood remind people to slow down and drive with care.”

County commissioners addressed the issue at their last meeting, creating a guideline that more than one person should have a say on whether or not a speed hump is added.

County officials told WALB News 10 one speed hump costs $3,785.

Here’s a map of all the speed humps in Lee County:

