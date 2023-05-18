Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Millions coming to SWGA: State grants going to several organizations

The funds are set to go towards at least 15 different county and city organizations across...
The funds are set to go towards at least 15 different county and city organizations across Southwest Georgia.(Source: MGN)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Multiple grants have been announced from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to go towards organizations across South Georgia.

The $225 million in grant money will be dispersed across 142 projects across the Peach State and will bring tens of millions to the southern part of the state.

In a release, Kemp’s office said the funds were for communities “disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” and will go toward recreation facilities, increasing healthy food access, parks and more.

Organizations in Southwest Georgia set to receive funding include:

  • City of Bainbridge - trail construction starting at River Chaser Drive - $2.2 million
  • Camilla Housing Authority - developing a new park - $2.2 million
  • City of Albany Recreation and Parks Dept. - construction of two covered basketball courts, Henderson Gym project, Kalmon Malone Park project - combined $6.6 million
  • City of Arlington - park improvements - $2.2 million
  • City of Cuthbert - improvements to three different parks - $2.2 million
  • City of Douglas - Roundtree Park improvements and Huckaby Sports Complex recreation facility construction - combined $2.3 million
  • City of Nashville - Tea Trailhead walking trail expansion - $637,386
  • City of Thomasville - Cassidy Pond Park project - $998,800
  • City of Valdosta - Scott Park upgrades, Vallotton Park upgrades and Olympic Park playground upgrades - over $3 million in combined funds
  • Clinch County Commissioners’ Office - Homerville-Clinch County Rec. Park improvements - $1.6 million
  • Coffee County - developing additional soccer fields - $2.2 million
  • Ben Hill County - construction of new recreation park - $749,309
  • Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Rec - William Bryant Park Complex improvements - $1.8 million
  • Stewart County - rural downtown revitalization - $2.1 million
  • Sumter County Board of Commissioners - Upgrades to four parks - $1.4 million

A full timeline of when the funds will be granted has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the car involved in the deadly Mitchell Co. crash
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop
Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany

Latest News

Sample Georgia driver's license
Georgia launching digital driver’s license option
APD hosts law enforcement memorial ceremony
U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl a top drug enforcement priority
The Rockdale County deputy was facing charges of animal cruelty.
ACQUITTED | Jury finds Rockdale deputy not guilty in animal cruelty trial