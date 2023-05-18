Millions coming to SWGA: State grants going to several organizations

ATLANTA (WALB) - Multiple grants have been announced from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to go towards organizations across South Georgia.

The $225 million in grant money will be dispersed across 142 projects across the Peach State and will bring tens of millions to the southern part of the state.

In a release, Kemp’s office said the funds were for communities “disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” and will go toward recreation facilities, increasing healthy food access, parks and more.

Organizations in Southwest Georgia set to receive funding include:

City of Bainbridge - trail construction starting at River Chaser Drive - $2.2 million

Camilla Housing Authority - developing a new park - $2.2 million

City of Albany Recreation and Parks Dept. - construction of two covered basketball courts, Henderson Gym project, Kalmon Malone Park project - combined $6.6 million

City of Arlington - park improvements - $2.2 million

City of Cuthbert - improvements to three different parks - $2.2 million

City of Douglas - Roundtree Park improvements and Huckaby Sports Complex recreation facility construction - combined $2.3 million

City of Nashville - Tea Trailhead walking trail expansion - $637,386

City of Thomasville - Cassidy Pond Park project - $998,800

City of Valdosta - Scott Park upgrades, Vallotton Park upgrades and Olympic Park playground upgrades - over $3 million in combined funds

Clinch County Commissioners’ Office - Homerville-Clinch County Rec. Park improvements - $1.6 million

Coffee County - developing additional soccer fields - $2.2 million

Ben Hill County - construction of new recreation park - $749,309

Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Rec - William Bryant Park Complex improvements - $1.8 million

Stewart County - rural downtown revitalization - $2.1 million

Sumter County Board of Commissioners - Upgrades to four parks - $1.4 million

A full timeline of when the funds will be granted has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.