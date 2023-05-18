Ask the Expert
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced

This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Andrea Serrano.(Fountain Police)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 31-year-old woman who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy and then having his child is headed to jail, despite the exclusion of jail time in the plea deal attorneys originally presented.

Andrea Serrano of Fountain, Colorado, will serve 90 days in jail, excluding seven days previously served, in addition to having to comply with the original terms of the plea deal. Those terms include 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation. The amount of time on probation that will be served was not clarified in the courtroom Thursday when sentencing occurred.

According to Fountain Police, the department started investigating Serrano after receiving a tip on June 27, 2022. Serrano was arrested after “confirming” she had a relationship with the teen, according to police.

KKTV spoke with the mother of the victim after the deal was made earlier this year. In the time since the deal was made, she has questioned the exclusion of prison time and remained unhappy with the offer.

“I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,” the victim’s mother told KKTV back when the deal was offered.

His mother made similar statements when speaking to the court pre-sentencing, saying that it was a “bad example for the community” if Serrano avoided jail time and that “she needs to go to jail,” even if for a small amount of time.

During sentencing, Serrano took the stand and said she wanted to apologize to the victim, his family, her family and her children.

The defense mentioned that similar cases have received similar deals in the past, regardless of the suspect’s gender, and the judge confirmed that this was true, but still said he was not convinced jail time was unwarranted in this case.

Judge William Moller said jail time would be appropriate in addition to the plea agreement because of a concern for the message Serrano avoiding time in jail could send to the community.

Serrano will start her time in jail next week after being granted a seven-day stay to make sure her children were taken care of.

