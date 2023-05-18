Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Briefly drier ahead of weekend rain

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First round of rain moved out by midday otherwise mostly dry Thursday afternoon. Next round of rain and storms are expected through the evening. Storms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain. Overnight rain ends followed by patchy fog and seasonably mild lows mid 60s.

Much drier Friday which starts cloudy then midday clearing for some afternoon sunshine as highs top low 80s. Still can’t rule out an isolated shower or two.

For the weekend, rain chances ramped up as a cold front slide across the region. Saturday warmer mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms late afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of gusty winds and hail.

Look for another round of scattered showers and t’storms on Sunday and Monday. Highs drop into the mid 80s Sunday then low 80s on Monday. As drier air filters in on Tuesday the humidity and rain chances drop the rest of the week.

Slightly below average highs for mid-May low to mid 80s while lows hold mid-upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the car involved in the deadly Mitchell Co. crash
3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm May 18
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More showers and storms for the week