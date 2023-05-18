Briefly drier ahead of weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First round of rain moved out by midday otherwise mostly dry Thursday afternoon. Next round of rain and storms are expected through the evening. Storms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain. Overnight rain ends followed by patchy fog and seasonably mild lows mid 60s.

Much drier Friday which starts cloudy then midday clearing for some afternoon sunshine as highs top low 80s. Still can’t rule out an isolated shower or two.

For the weekend, rain chances ramped up as a cold front slide across the region. Saturday warmer mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms late afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of gusty winds and hail.

Look for another round of scattered showers and t’storms on Sunday and Monday. Highs drop into the mid 80s Sunday then low 80s on Monday. As drier air filters in on Tuesday the humidity and rain chances drop the rest of the week.

Slightly below average highs for mid-May low to mid 80s while lows hold mid-upper 60s.

