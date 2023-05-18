Annual June Bug Classic set for Thursday night

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual June Bug Classic is set for Thursday night.

It will be at 7 p.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The annual event will be between Westover and Monroe high schools.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. They are available at the gate or online.

On WALB News Now at 2 p.m. on Thursday, WALB’s Jamie Worsley and Aaron Meaux will be breaking down what to expect in the Thursday matchup.

