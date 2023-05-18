ABAC’s 4-Year basketball program set to return

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “Gee Haw Woah Back!” Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) is getting back on the basketball court, and taking a shot at 4-year sports programs.

Former Athletic Director Dr. Allen Kramer, now the dean of students says, in 2008, the basketball program ended due to budget cuts, and coaches leaving the positions for other jobs.

“Coach Connor and Coach Shepherd were both going to other jobs at the time, so we were on a search at that time that’s when the economy went down, and we had I believe nine positions tied to academics,” Kramer said.

With 4-year programs, student-athletes are given the option to continue their education at ABAC longer, since they’ll no longer have to transfer to keep playing.

As of now, the search for the men’s head coach is underway. The current athletic director, Chuck Wimberly, will serve as the women’s head coach.

“There will be a recruiting process going on for getting the four-year kids here, getting basketball recruits in here hiring people, but that’s the fun part too, some people say oh god that’s a lot of work and it is but at the same time I think it’s very exciting for the community,” Wimberly said.

Everyone that spoke to WALB said ABAC’s basketball program was one to brag about. Most described the atmosphere at the games as electrifying and they are ready to get the ball rolling.

