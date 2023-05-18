3 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A deadly crash claimed three lives in Mitchell County on Wednesday.

52-year-old Arcaylha Stewart and 25-year-old Sedarius Jeray Stewart died at the crash scene and 30-year-old Shandavious Dawson died at the hospital.

They were all in the same vehicle, according to officials.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Georgia State Patrol was called out to the intersection of State Route 37 and River Road in Mitchell County about a crash between a vehicle and a tractor trailer.

So far, the crash investigation indicates the vehicle the three were in failed to yield to the tractor trailer, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

