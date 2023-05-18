Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
The two are Randolph Clay High School's valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating...
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School
Demetrius Davis, 33, is charged with several charges including felony possession of cocaine...
Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop
Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.
New Indian restaurant coming to Albany
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville...
Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Pentagon leak suspect was warned multiple times about mishandling of classified information
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
‘My motto is every child is a winner’: Camilla teacher retires after over 7 decade career
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death