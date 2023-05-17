Ask the Expert
Twin brothers to graduate top of their class from Randolph-Clay High School

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian make school history in Randolph Co.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Making history in education for the Rainey brothers has always been the motive. The brothers told WALB they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay-High School, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA after the first semester. The dynamic duo says it doesn’t stop here. They are off to Savannah State University this fall.

Mykel and Markel’s parents told WALB they couldn’t be prouder of them.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them. They were, you know, if I say do, they did if they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” Tamika Rainey, Mykel and Markel’s mother, said.

The Rainey boys said they will use this spotlight to be positive role models for their younger peers.

