Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

SGMC monitor bank team honored as health system heroes for May

Travon Joiner, Quill Carter, Cassaundra Conaway, and Michelle Colón (not pictured) were...
Travon Joiner, Quill Carter, Cassaundra Conaway, and Michelle Colón (not pictured) were recognized as the May Health System Heroes.(Source: South Georgia Medical Center)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is recognizing three monitor bank technicians as health system heroes for the month of May.

Tracon Joiner, Quill Carter, Cassaundra Conaway and Michele Colón were recognized as the May Health System Heroes at SGMC’s monthly board of directors meeting.

They are being honored for saving Anna Roland’s life. Roland is a co-worker who was suffering a stroke.

According to a release, Joiner and Carter took Roland to the emergency department down the hall by rolling her in her office chair. She was quickly administered a clot-busting drug to restore blood flow to her brain.

According to the release, the drug can only be administered within a few hours of the initial stroke symptoms, which is why it’s imperative to act quickly.

“These four individuals were amazing in their quick response to aid their coworker,” Jessica West, nurse manager, said. “Because of their critical thinking and teamwork, they got Anna to the emergency department, and she is now recovering very well.”

Brian Dawson, SGMC neurologist and chief medical officer, said it’s important for the community to understand the signs and symptoms of stroke to further enhance outcomes.

“Time is critical when identifying and treating a stroke. An easy way to learn the signs of stroke is by using the acrostic B.E.F.A.S.T.,” Dawson said.

B.E.F.A.S.T. stands for:

  • B- Balance Problems
  • E- Eyesight Issues
  • F- Facial Drooping
  • A- Arm Weakness
  • S- Speech Difficulty
  • T- Time, Call 911

According to the release, SGMC has the area’s only certified stroke center and has received the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines award for excellence in stroke treatment for nine consecutive years.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville...
Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects
Albany Police Department's Gang Task Force sees five to 10 cases within a week's time.
‘Just keep praying’: Gang violence still threatening Albany communities
Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision
Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, burns coal to...
Georgia Public Service Commission approves 12% increase in Georgia Power bills
Georgia Power customers to see 12% bill increase
Georgia Power customers to see 12% bill increase