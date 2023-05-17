SGMC monitor bank team honored as health system heroes for May

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is recognizing three monitor bank technicians as health system heroes for the month of May.

Tracon Joiner, Quill Carter, Cassaundra Conaway and Michele Colón were recognized as the May Health System Heroes at SGMC’s monthly board of directors meeting.

They are being honored for saving Anna Roland’s life. Roland is a co-worker who was suffering a stroke.

According to a release, Joiner and Carter took Roland to the emergency department down the hall by rolling her in her office chair. She was quickly administered a clot-busting drug to restore blood flow to her brain.

According to the release, the drug can only be administered within a few hours of the initial stroke symptoms, which is why it’s imperative to act quickly.

“These four individuals were amazing in their quick response to aid their coworker,” Jessica West, nurse manager, said. “Because of their critical thinking and teamwork, they got Anna to the emergency department, and she is now recovering very well.”

Brian Dawson, SGMC neurologist and chief medical officer, said it’s important for the community to understand the signs and symptoms of stroke to further enhance outcomes.

“Time is critical when identifying and treating a stroke. An easy way to learn the signs of stroke is by using the acrostic B.E.F.A.S.T.,” Dawson said.

B.E.F.A.S.T. stands for:

B- Balance Problems

E- Eyesight Issues

F- Facial Drooping

A- Arm Weakness

S- Speech Difficulty

T- Time, Call 911

According to the release, SGMC has the area’s only certified stroke center and has received the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines award for excellence in stroke treatment for nine consecutive years.

