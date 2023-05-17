Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”(Oscar Mayer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time to say goodbye to a well-known classic ride – the Wienermobile’s name has been retired.

The beloved Wienermobile will hit the road this summer with a new name – the Frankmobile.

The name change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”

Instead of having the iconic Hotdoggers behind the wheel, the new drivers are called Frankfurters.

The company is also introducing a new Frank for Franks program. Anyone with an iteration of the name Frank can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer said this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville...
Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects
Albany Police Department's Gang Task Force sees five to 10 cases within a week's time.
‘Just keep praying’: Gang violence still threatening Albany communities
Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said no matter the length of the chase involving Meghan and...
New York mayor calls chase involving royal couple 'inappropriate'
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019,...
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex abuse charges against R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
Police: 2 women charged after man found dead in hotel room