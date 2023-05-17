‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Schools’ top educator is responding to criticism over a decision to initially not let two students attend prom.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able to attend prom after missing too many days of school because of medical battles. The two students were able to go to prom after Lee County High School reversed its stance just hours before prom.

Miller said the situation “brought unfair blame and criticism on the high school principal” and that several have posted to social media “over information that is incorrect and incomplete.”

The principal, Miller pointed out, acted according to state guidelines and that several factors go into whether students can participate in extracurricular activities.

“The principal did not act with malice, selfishness, or without compassion. Rather, she was following the procedures set forth for the situation at hand,” Miller said. “Social media can be an effective tool to enhance and promote communication, but it can also be a place where scurrilous claims are spread about people. I encourage all to be careful in posting without knowing the whole story.”

WALB News 10′s Anthony Bordanoro is following up on the statement from the school system. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

