Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘The principal did not act with malice, selfishness or without compassion’: Lee Co. Schools superintendent issues statement on students’ prom decision

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able...
Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able to attend prom after missing too many days of school because of medical battles. The two students were able to go to prom after Lee County High School reversed its stance just hours before prom.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Schools’ top educator is responding to criticism over a decision to initially not let two students attend prom.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Miller issued a statement after two students were originally not able to attend prom after missing too many days of school because of medical battles. The two students were able to go to prom after Lee County High School reversed its stance just hours before prom.

Miller said the situation “brought unfair blame and criticism on the high school principal” and that several have posted to social media “over information that is incorrect and incomplete.”

The principal, Miller pointed out, acted according to state guidelines and that several factors go into whether students can participate in extracurricular activities.

“The principal did not act with malice, selfishness, or without compassion. Rather, she was following the procedures set forth for the situation at hand,” Miller said. “Social media can be an effective tool to enhance and promote communication, but it can also be a place where scurrilous claims are spread about people. I encourage all to be careful in posting without knowing the whole story.”

WALB News 10′s Anthony Bordanoro is following up on the statement from the school system. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville...
Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects
Albany Police Department's Gang Task Force sees five to 10 cases within a week's time.
‘Just keep praying’: Gang violence still threatening Albany communities
Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles

Latest News

Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, burns coal to...
Georgia Public Service Commission approves 12% increase in Georgia Power bills
Georgia Power customers to see 12% bill increase
Georgia Power customers to see 12% bill increase
A historic Ball House in Thomasville (Source: WALB)
Thomasville workshop shows strategies to improve historic properties