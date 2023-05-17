New fire station coming soon for Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Improving fire department response time is a top priority for Valdosta and a recent announcement is delivering on that promise.

The city’s growing population has brought about a lifesaving need in the Azalea City.

Valdosta will soon welcome a new fire station to its city limits. City officials studied data for the past three years that showed a call volume increase, indicating a need for another fire department location.

“You know, our goal here in the City of Valdosta is that when we receive a call, we’re from our door to yours in five minutes or less. So, we have a need up there. We’re more eight, nine, to nine-and-a-half minutes response time. And, of course, it’s a congested area up on the north end of Valdosta,” Brian Boutwell, Valdosta fire chief, said.

City officials say 12 months from now, Station 8, which would be located on North Forrest Street, will begin renovations to have a fully functional fire station and police substation. To make sure they’re offering the best service to every inch of the City of Valdosta.

“We’re going to have a police substation in there. So, our officers who are patrolling the north side of town, now have to report back to Toombs Street. So, this is going to give them a facility on the north end of town that keeps them local in their beat,” Boutwell said. “That’s a benefit for our police department, our citizens on the north end of town, as well as the fire station.”

Currently, the property is being occupied by a church. But City Manager Richard Hardy was able to negotiate a $1.5 million deal for the entire property.

“Well, just based off areas that are growing, and the population growth, we’ve been looking at that area for some time,” Hardy said. “We’re going to design and make sure we get an architect so that we can outline it for the future needs of the fire department.”

The northern part of the city still has an abundance of vacant land. This means this fire station will be needed, with more growth and development expected there over time.

