More showers and storms for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across. SGA Wednesday afternoon. A few strong-severe storms left several roads covered with water along with trees and power lines downed in Thomas and Brooks Counties. Through the evening isolated storms may produce gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Due to recent rainfall, flash flooding remains possible with an additional 1-2″ of rain.

More showers and storms are likely tomorrow as a backdoor front slides southwest. As the front slides through more clouds and rainfall even cooler air. Thursday’s highs below average mid-upper 70s. Friday’s highs in the low 80s but drier with isolated showers. Scattered showers through the weekend into next week.

Although mid-May highs rebound into the 80s, reading remain slightly below average low to mid 80s while lows hold near average mid-upper 60s.

