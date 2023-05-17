Man wanted on several warrants in 2 South Ga. counties arrested in Minnesota

ROSEAU, Minn. (WALB) - A man wanted on several warrants in two different Southwest Georgia counties was recently arrested several states away.

Corey Davonte Deriso was arrested on May 12 in Roseau, Minnesota. He was arrested during a high-speed chase.

Deriso was wanted on several warrants in both Dougherty and Sumter counties.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Deriso is in custody in the Roseau County Jail in Minnesota and is awaiting extradition back to Sumter County.

