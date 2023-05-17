Ask the Expert
Former President Donald Trump coming to the Fountain City

((AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Donald Trump is making a visit to the Fountain City next month.

The Georgia Republican Party confirmed he will be participating in their two-day state convention being held at The Columbus Convention & Trade Center starting June 9.

This is the first time Trump is speaking a the event. He is expected to be here on Saturday, June 10.

It is unclear at this time what he will speak about and if the event is open to the public.

However, stay with us as we learn more about this political event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

