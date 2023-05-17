Ask the Expert
Flash flooding reported in Thomasville, vehicles stuck on roadways

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Thomas County through 5:15 p.m.,...
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Flash flooding has been reported in parts of Thomasville and has caused issues for motorists.

According to reports from residents and agencies such as the Thomasville Police Department, several vehicles have been trapped by flood waters on Thomasville roads.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood warning for Thomas County through 5:15 p.m., especially for the central part of the county.

Police have listed the following areas as being affected by flooding:

  • S Broad/Hansell
  • N Spair/E Monroe
  • Remington/W Jackson
  • Gordon/Hansell
  • Smith Ave at Granddaddy’s BBQ
  • N Spair St/E Monroe
  • Smith Ave/Kern St (Farmer’s Market Entrance area)
  • Tuxedo/Executive
  • Neel St btwn MLK and W Jackson
  • U.S. 19 S by Walgreens

It is advised to never drive through standing water and to turn around and find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

