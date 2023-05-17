Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Strong Storms & Heavy Rain possible today
Widespread showers & thunderstorms by this afternoon with a Marginal risk of damaging wind, hail & flash flooding. It turns cooler tomorrow with more showers &
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Widespread showers & thunderstorms by this afternoon with a Marginal risk of damaging wind, hail & flash flooding. It turns cooler tomorrow with more showers & storms. Drier Friday, Slight to scattered shower & storm activity Saturday & Sunday. Cooler than average weather lasts into next week. Rain chances return Monday and then drier mid-week

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

