Widespread showers & thunderstorms by this afternoon with a Marginal risk of damaging wind, hail & flash flooding. It turns cooler tomorrow with more showers & storms. Drier Friday, Slight to scattered shower & storm activity Saturday & Sunday. Cooler than average weather lasts into next week. Rain chances return Monday and then drier mid-week

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

