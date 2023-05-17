Ask the Expert
Briar Patch Music Festival to showcase local talent

Briar Patch Stage behind Cotton Hall Theater
Briar Patch Stage behind Cotton Hall Theater(Will Murdock)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Local talent from across the state will take the stage in Colquitt Saturday as part of the annual Briar Patch Music Festival.

The festival is from 3-11 p.m. behind the behind Cotton Hall Theater.

The festival is a fun, casual music event in the heart of Colquitt.

This year will boast six live bands, including the Bo Henry Band. Organizers are also excited to offer some really great food trucks— with barbeque and seafood— and a bouncy house for the kids during the day.

You can buy tickets at the gate starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday, but if you want to snag them ahead of time, you can buy them on the website at www.swampgravy.com. Tickets are just $20 each.

There is also a Briar Patch Facebook page for all updates on the festival.

