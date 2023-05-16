Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid...
Atkinson Co. deputy suspended after alleged incident of letting woman go for showing lewd image

Latest News

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Federal probe into DFCS continuing despite new policy guidelines
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks