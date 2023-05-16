Valdosta State graduate publishes book aimed to be a mental health resource

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta State University graduate is celebrating her second degree and the publishing of her very own book.

One woman who struggled with mental health conditions at one point in her life now has resources for others who may be in need.

Ariel Fortson, 25, recently published “Beyond the Surface,” a book that has helped her get through many hard times. When Fortson was only 9 years old, she survived a car accident that took her mother and 4-year-old sister’s life.

“Being a young adult on your own, there’s a lot you’ll encounter. Ever since my mom passed away, finding little notes that she wrote or writing poetry in this way to express how I was feeling through imagery gave me hope,” Fortson said.

“Beyond the Surface” is a collection of poems that Fortson says is inspired by the biblical relationship between David and God.

Will Steinberg, the first person to buy a copy of the book, says what he enjoys most about the book is the fact that the book justifies his feelings and lets him know he’s not alone.

“It might be anxiety, it might be depression, but this helps with your way of coming through and truly understanding that this too will pass,” Steinberg said. “Every struggle, there’s an opportunity for growth. Whether it’s spiritually, mentally, even physically. Which is what Ariel has done in this book and I could not recommend it more highly to anybody.”

In 2022, Fortson interned with Valdosta’s Living Bridges Ministry and helped dozens of people in need in her community. She held a series of art classes that concluded in a showcase that connected clients with mental health services.

“I just want to offer hope, help and encouragement to other people that are feeling helpless, especially in all of mental health. There is hope, relief and healing available,” Fortson said.

If you are in need of inspiration, “Beyond the Surface” is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

