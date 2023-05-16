Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta State graduate publishes book aimed to be a mental health resource

25-year-old Ariel Fortson recently published “Beyond the Surface." A book that has helped her get through many hard times.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta State University graduate is celebrating her second degree and the publishing of her very own book.

One woman who struggled with mental health conditions at one point in her life now has resources for others who may be in need.

Ariel Fortson, 25, recently published “Beyond the Surface,” a book that has helped her get through many hard times. When Fortson was only 9 years old, she survived a car accident that took her mother and 4-year-old sister’s life.

“Being a young adult on your own, there’s a lot you’ll encounter. Ever since my mom passed away, finding little notes that she wrote or writing poetry in this way to express how I was feeling through imagery gave me hope,” Fortson said.

“Beyond the Surface” is a collection of poems that Fortson says is inspired by the biblical relationship between David and God.

Will Steinberg, the first person to buy a copy of the book, says what he enjoys most about the book is the fact that the book justifies his feelings and lets him know he’s not alone.

“It might be anxiety, it might be depression, but this helps with your way of coming through and truly understanding that this too will pass,” Steinberg said. “Every struggle, there’s an opportunity for growth. Whether it’s spiritually, mentally, even physically. Which is what Ariel has done in this book and I could not recommend it more highly to anybody.”

In 2022, Fortson interned with Valdosta’s Living Bridges Ministry and helped dozens of people in need in her community. She held a series of art classes that concluded in a showcase that connected clients with mental health services.

“I just want to offer hope, help and encouragement to other people that are feeling helpless, especially in all of mental health. There is hope, relief and healing available,” Fortson said.

If you are in need of inspiration, “Beyond the Surface” is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany
Taco Loco is owned by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges

Latest News

Eric Tolbert is facing three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Jury selection begins for animal cruelty case involving Rockdale deputy
The Haven in Valdosta offers different mental health support groups.
The Haven offers resources for mental health awareness
Albany Police Department's Gang Task Force sees five to 10 cases within a week's time.
‘Just keep praying’: Gang violence still threatening Albany communities
The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany