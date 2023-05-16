Thomasville PD asking for help identifying counterfeit money suspects
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved with counterfeit money.
Police said the two suspects have used counterfeit money in several stores in both Thomasville and across Thomas County.
The suspects were seen driving a black Sedan.
